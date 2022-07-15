Attractive £80,000 apartment at the other end of Mansfield's property market

But what’s it like at the other end of the property market? Well, here’s a fine example – a two-bedroom flat in the centre of Mansfield, on Stockwell Gate, that is up for grabs for a minimum of just £80,000.
The apartment has been recently renovated to a high finish, and a condition of sale is that the current tenant, who has maintained the property well and wants to stay long term, remains in situ.
Estate agents Purplebricks label it “a great investment opportunity”, especially as the flat is spacious, cosy, offers low maintenance and is a stone’s throw from the town centre, bus links and the train station.
The apartment is part of a complex that has gated access, an allocated parking space and lifts to all floors.
The open-plan living area contains a lounge and a kitchen that features a variety of appliances, including an integrated cooker and hobs, inset sink and drainer, and washing machine.
As well as the two bedrooms, the flat boasts a three-piece bathroom suite.
Offers in excess of £80,000 are being invited. Have a look at our photo gallery and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information