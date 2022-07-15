Attractive £80,000 apartment at the other end of Mansfield's property market

But what’s it like at the other end of the property market? Well, here’s a fine example – a two-bedroom flat in the centre of Mansfield, on Stockwell Gate, that is up for grabs for a minimum of just £80,000.

The apartment has been recently renovated to a high finish, and a condition of sale is that the current tenant, who has maintained the property well and wants to stay long term, remains in situ.

Estate agents Purplebricks label it “a great investment opportunity”, especially as the flat is spacious, cosy, offers low maintenance and is a stone’s throw from the town centre, bus links and the train station.

The apartment is part of a complex that has gated access, an allocated parking space and lifts to all floors.

The open-plan living area contains a lounge and a kitchen that features a variety of appliances, including an integrated cooker and hobs, inset sink and drainer, and washing machine.

As well as the two bedrooms, the flat boasts a three-piece bathroom suite.

Offers in excess of £80,000 are being invited. Have a look at our photo gallery and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information

1. Open-plan style After its recent renovation, the open-plan living area, with lounge and kitchen, at the Stockwell Gate apartment is looking smart and stylish. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area As you can see, there is plenty of room by the kitchen for a dining area, with table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen comforts The kitchen at the £80,000-plus apartment boasts a variety of appliances. such as an integrated cooker and hobs, inset sink and drainer, and also washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Relaxing night in If you fancy a relaxing night in, watching your favourite shows, soaps or films on TV, here is the perfect spot in the comfortable lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales