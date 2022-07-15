The attractive, open-plan interior of the apartment at Stockwell Gate in Mansfield. Offers of more than £80,000 are being invited by estate agents Purplebricks.

Attractive £80,000 apartment at the other end of Mansfield's property market

Here in the Chad’s ‘Home And Gardens’ department, we are forever showing you some of the most expensive, glamorous and architecturally stunning properties in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Richard Silverwood
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:30 am

But what’s it like at the other end of the property market? Well, here’s a fine example – a two-bedroom flat in the centre of Mansfield, on Stockwell Gate, that is up for grabs for a minimum of just £80,000.

The apartment has been recently renovated to a high finish, and a condition of sale is that the current tenant, who has maintained the property well and wants to stay long term, remains in situ.

Estate agents Purplebricks label it “a great investment opportunity”, especially as the flat is spacious, cosy, offers low maintenance and is a stone’s throw from the town centre, bus links and the train station.

The apartment is part of a complex that has gated access, an allocated parking space and lifts to all floors.

The open-plan living area contains a lounge and a kitchen that features a variety of appliances, including an integrated cooker and hobs, inset sink and drainer, and washing machine.

As well as the two bedrooms, the flat boasts a three-piece bathroom suite.

Offers in excess of £80,000 are being invited. Have a look at our photo gallery and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information

1. Open-plan style

After its recent renovation, the open-plan living area, with lounge and kitchen, at the Stockwell Gate apartment is looking smart and stylish.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

As you can see, there is plenty of room by the kitchen for a dining area, with table and chairs.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen comforts

The kitchen at the £80,000-plus apartment boasts a variety of appliances. such as an integrated cooker and hobs, inset sink and drainer, and also washing machine.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Relaxing night in

If you fancy a relaxing night in, watching your favourite shows, soaps or films on TV, here is the perfect spot in the comfortable lounge.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
MansfieldChadAshfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4