Attractive £250,000 bungalow in Rainworth if you fancy downsizing

Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac at The Hollies, the three-bedroom, detached property is on the market for offers in the region of £250,000 with Richard Watkinson and Partners, of Mansfield.

There is no upward chain, and Watkinson’s believe the home represents “an ideal opportunity for buyers who are looking to downsize and want to make their own mark, with scope to modernise and improve to individual tastes”.

Built as recently as 1986, the bungalow, Hollies End, has been owned by the same family ever since. But now it could be yours, so please check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.

The property is a good size, extending to about 1,055 square feet, and comprises a lounge, kitchen diner, conservatory, entrance hall, WC and bathroom as well as the three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite wet room.

Included in the sale is a CCTV system, controlled by an app, while the bungalow also benefits from gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and a boarded loft, equipped with power and light.

Outside, a driveway leads to an integral double garage, while a paved pathway at the side leads to a large back garden, featuring a paved patio, a low-maintenance gravel area, a range of mature plants and shrubs, and also a shed.

1. Spacious lounge The largest room in the bungalow is this spacious lounge, which features a marble fireplace with inset coal-effect gas fire. A sliding patio door leads into the conservatory Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. A room to make your own The lounge is very much a room to make your own. It is accessed by the large double doors to the left, off the hallway. There are two radiators, coving to the ceiling and a double-glazed window to the side of the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Marble fireplace A final look at the lounge, showing the beautiful marble fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Impressive kitchen diner The kitchen diner is impressive, boasting a range of oak-style wall cupboards with under lighting, base units and drawers with work surfaces over. There is also an inset one-and-a-half bowl stainless steel sink with drainer and mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales