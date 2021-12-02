Attractive Mansfield bungalow that is ripe for a modernisation project

The detached property sits on Dorchester Drive, off Lichfield Lane, and is part of the sought-after area of Berry Hill.

Estate agents David Blount are inviting offers of at least £250,000, and recommend early viewing of an attractive bungalow sure to attract interest.

As well as the double bedrooms, it comprises a lounge, kitchen/diner, bathroom, conservatory and entrance porch and hall.

Outside, a driveway leads to a garage, while mature gardens can be found at the front and back of the property.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Large lounge An entrance hall, which boasts a storage cupboard and access to the loft via a pull-down ladder, leads to this large lounge or living room. It has a feature fireplace, four uPVC windows and a radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Functional kitchen Here is the bungalow's kitchen, which has wall and base units, with worktops over, incorporating a one-and-a-half bowl sink drainer and mixer tap, an electric cooker and radiator. A door leads to the hallway, while there is a uPVC window to the back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Plenty of space Another shot of the kitchen demonstrates that there is plenty of room for additional appliances or a dining table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Warm and homely The front door and porch lead to this entrance hallway, which immediately gives the bungalow a warm and homely feel. It has access to all the ground-floor rooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales