We all have a soft spot for bungalows – and one of the most attractive on the Ashfield market at the moment is this three-bedroom property in Sutton.

If you’re looking to downsize in 2024 or maybe seeking a gentler, less busy lifestyle, then this immaculate, detached home on Rooley Drive could be the place for you.

Rumour has it that bungalows are cool again, and it’s no surprise when examples like this are around. Offers of more than £325,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown, who hail the property’s “modern features” and “exceptional presentation”.

A light and airy entrance hallway leads to the hub of the home, which is the contemporary kitchen. A welcoming dining room has French doors that lead outside, while a superb living room offers space and comfort. Further along are two versatile bedrooms, as well as a stylish bathroom. The master bedroom, complete with en suite luxury, can be found on the first floor.

The exterior is equally impressive, with a rear garden that has been well landscaped to comprise a lawn, patio and fence surround. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage.

Check out our photo gallery below to get the full picture. If you need more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Superb living room We begin our tour of the Rooley Drive bungalow in the superb living room, which offers space as well as comfort. Decorative panelling adds to its appeal. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Feature fireplace At the heart of the living room is an eyecatching feature fireplace. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Brightness guaranteed Dual-aspect windows make brightness guaranteed in the living room at the £325,000-plus property. The room is perfect for family gatherings or for putting your feet up after a long day. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Contemporary kitchen On now to the contemporary kitchen, which can be regarded as the hub of the home. It is fitted with shaker-style cabinets and units, complementary worktops and a range of integrated appliances, including an oven. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales