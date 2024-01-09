Attractive example in Sutton shows why we all have a soft spot for bungalows
If you’re looking to downsize in 2024 or maybe seeking a gentler, less busy lifestyle, then this immaculate, detached home on Rooley Drive could be the place for you.
Rumour has it that bungalows are cool again, and it’s no surprise when examples like this are around. Offers of more than £325,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown, who hail the property’s “modern features” and “exceptional presentation”.
A light and airy entrance hallway leads to the hub of the home, which is the contemporary kitchen. A welcoming dining room has French doors that lead outside, while a superb living room offers space and comfort. Further along are two versatile bedrooms, as well as a stylish bathroom. The master bedroom, complete with en suite luxury, can be found on the first floor.
The exterior is equally impressive, with a rear garden that has been well landscaped to comprise a lawn, patio and fence surround. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage.
Check out our photo gallery below to get the full picture. If you need more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.