A big deal on Big Barn Lane – that’s this three-bedroom, detached bungalow, priced at £460,000, which would be ideal for a family moving up in the world.

It stands on a large plot of land that includes gardens at the front and back, a sizeable driveway and a patio with seating area, as well as that fishpond.

Alongside the three bedrooms, two of which are on the ground floor, the home comprises a lounge, breakfast kitchen, large conservatory, bathroom and loft conversion.

The property is being marketed by experienced Mansfield estate agents, Martin and Co, and can also be found here on the Zoopla website.

1. Breakfast kitchen The breakfast kitchen has an internal door and window, with a range of wall, drawer and base units. Not to mention a built-in oven, gas hob with extractor over, integrated fridge and and breakfast bar. Photo: David Fry Photo Sales

2. Bungalow with stairs! You might be wondering how a bungalow can feature stairs. But these, leading from the kitchen, take you to the property's loft conversion. Photo: David Fry Photo Sales

3. Cosy lounge This bright and cosy lounge is the perfect place to relax. It features a gas log fire, radiator and double-glazed window to the front of the house. Photo: David Fry Photo Sales

4. Extra space in conservatory How about this for extra family space in the conservatory? There are French patio doors to the side and back, offering lots of light. Photo: David Fry Photo Sales