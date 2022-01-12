For this attractive, detached, three-bedroom bungalow is set back from a private road, with a superb garden that gives a calm and tranquil feel.

The Manor Road property is being marketed by Mansfield estate agents, Frank Innes, who are inviting offers of more than £300,000.

Overlooking that garden is a lounge or sitting room, which is the biggest room in the bungalow. As well as the three bedrooms, there is a large entrance hallway, a dining room, kitchen, utility room and shower room.

At the front, a lengthy driveway leads to a detached garage with an electric door. Both give ample off-road parking space.

