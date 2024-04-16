Well, you can find out, via our photo gallery below, because the wonderful four-bedroom, detached home at Polly Leys in Sutton has just been added to the market by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £350,000.

That gallery actually reveals a gorgeous interior, where a bright entrance hall leads to a spacious living room and a stunning kitchen/diner. Both rooms have large French doors leading out to the garden, and the ground floor is completed by a WC.

Upstairs, you will find all four good-sized bedrooms, one of which is currently being utilised as an office. The master features built-in wardrobes and its own private en suite shower room, while the other three are served by a modern family bathroom.

Continue to be impressed outside, where a driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a double garage. The back garden includes a well-maintained lawn, a patio area with seating and a pergola.

Polly Leys, close to Unwin Road, is a lovely part of Sutton, with shops and amenities, including King’s Mill Reservoir, not far away. Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

