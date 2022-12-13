As good as new! Magnificent five-bedroom house in Mansfield reduced in price

Not many five-bedroom family homes come in for less than half a million pounds, especially when they look as magnificent as this one in Mansfield.

The detached property, set in a highly-regarded cul-de-sac on Granby Avenue, looks as good as new. Modern and spacious, with well-maintained gardens and a double garage, it is also close to local schools and amenities and within walking distance of The Brunts Academy.

And yet, last week, it was reduced in price by £25,000, meaning it can now be bought for £470,000 with respected Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.

A spokesperson for the company beamed: “This is a rare and fantastic opportunity to acquire an impressive family home in an excellent location, off Haddon Road.”

The house was built in the late 1990s by David Wilson Homes, and has been occupied by the current owners ever since. They have worked wonders to maintain and boost the high quality of the living accommodation, which extends to about 1,927 square feet.

On the ground floor is an L-shaped entrance hall, a cloakroom/WC, dining room with feature bay window, large lounge, breakfast kitchen and utility room.

The first-floor landing leads to a master bedroom with en suite, a second double bedroom with en suite and three more double bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, the driveway offers space for off-street parking, while the back garden includes a paved patio that stretches the full width of the property, creating a large space for entertaining. There are lawns at the front and back, with plants, shrubs, hedgerows and trees, as well as a garden store area and shed.

Please flick through our photo gallery below for a full insight into the property.

1. Extensive lounge Let's begin our tour of the Granby Avenue house in the extensive lounge, which runs the length of one side of the property. At the far end, a double-glazed, sliding patio door leads out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Comfort and space A shot of the lounge from the opposite end of the room, underlining the comfort and space it offers. There is coving to the ceiling and, at the far end, a double-glazed bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace As befits the main living area of the house, the large lounge boasts a feature fireplace. A coal-effect gas fire has a marble hearth and an Adam-style surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bright and relaxing A final shot of the bright and relaxing lounge at the £470,000 property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales