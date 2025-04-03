Located on Carter Lane, Church Warsop, this former church offers a unique opportunity for diverse alternative uses or redevelopment, pending planning approval.

The site has a strong sense of community and boasts excellent local amenities, including shops, schools, and transport links to Mansfield and beyond.

The property is ideally situated with easy access to the surrounding countryside, featuring open fields at the rear that provide picturesque views, creating a serene and inspiring atmosphere.

This former church offers a wealth of possibilities, whether you’re looking for a unique conversion project, business premises, or redevelopment opportunities in a desirable and well-connected location.

The property will be sold at an online auction conducted by Leaders and First for Auctions on Wednesday, April 30.

The sale is unconditional, with a completion period of six weeks, and bidding will begin at 10am.

All images have been generously shared with us by Leaders and First for Auctions, who have listed the site.

To schedule an appointment prior to April 30, visit firstforauctions.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

1 . Carter Lane Guide prices indicate the sellers' minimum expectations. The guide price is £160,000. Photo: Leaders and First for Auctions Photo Sales

2 . History Bethel Church was where many people attended Sunday School. It had previously been a Salvation Army building and stood empty for some time before Mr Tonks, along with his wife and sister, established Bethel Church. In recent years, the building was home to Lifespring Church before they moved to their base at Warsop Town Hall. Photo: Leaders and First for Auctions Photo Sales

The property's location offers easy access to the surrounding countryside, with open fields at the rear providing picturesque views that create a serene and inspiring setting.