No, the hall itself, which dates back to the 1730s, is not up for grabs. But an enticing, two-bedroom apartment within the building is for sale, through auction.
The unfurnished flat is being marketed by EweMove Sales and Lettings, of Mansfield, who have put a price of £165,000 on it.
It covers two levels, with the first floor comprising an open-plan living and kitchen area, and a good-sized cloakroom. There is no kitchen fitted.
The lower level of the apartment holds a spacious master bedroom, and a second, long-sized bedroom, both of which boast en suite facilities.
The hall, which has underground parking and communal gardens, is in a fantastic location, a short walk to Berry Hill Park and close to excellent restaurants, transport links and a health club.
