No, the hall itself, which dates back to the 1730s, is not up for grabs. But an enticing, two-bedroom apartment within the building is for sale, through auction.

The unfurnished flat is being marketed by EweMove Sales and Lettings, of Mansfield, who have put a price of £165,000 on it.

It covers two levels, with the first floor comprising an open-plan living and kitchen area, and a good-sized cloakroom. There is no kitchen fitted.

The lower level of the apartment holds a spacious master bedroom, and a second, long-sized bedroom, both of which boast en suite facilities.

The hall, which has underground parking and communal gardens, is in a fantastic location, a short walk to Berry Hill Park and close to excellent restaurants, transport links and a health club.

Call EweMove or book online to view. You can also check out the flat here on the Zoopla website.

1. Elegant entrance The feature entrance to the property. Certainly more elegant than most flats you come across. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sizeable kitchen The sizeable kitchen area. There is no kitchen fitted, and the property will be sold without one, enabling the buyers to select their own units and appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Expansive living area Adjoining the kitchen and part of an open-plan first floor is this expansive living area. There are windows to the side. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lots of light Another view of the living area. It offers lots of natural light, which cannot be said for many flats. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales