Annexe and pond add eye-popping value for money to four-bed bungalow in Sutton
The property, which can be found on Fern Street, off Stoneyford Road, has just appeared on the market with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have attached an asking price of £330,000.
The bungalow itself is spacious enough, with a family lounge, open-plan kitchen diner, utility room, shower room and three double bedrooms, including a master which boasts a luxurious en suite.
But then there is the added bonus of the detached annexe, which has its own lounge, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. It would be perfect for an elderly relative, who perhaps needs to be close to his or her family, or for someone who needs a separate space to work from home.
The garden is not to be missed either. It wraps itself around the property on all sides, with lawns, patio areas and that pond, which is currently used to home fish, most notably koi carp. The driveway provides off-street parking space.
For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.