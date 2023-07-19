News you can trust since 1952
This four-bedroom bungalow, with self-contained annexe, on Fern Street, Sutton is on the market for £330,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.

Annexe and pond add eye-popping value for money to four-bed bungalow in Sutton

A self-contained annexe and a garden pond are eye-popping assets that draw your attention to this four-bedroom bungalow in Sutton.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

The property, which can be found on Fern Street, off Stoneyford Road, has just appeared on the market with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have attached an asking price of £330,000.

The bungalow itself is spacious enough, with a family lounge, open-plan kitchen diner, utility room, shower room and three double bedrooms, including a master which boasts a luxurious en suite.

But then there is the added bonus of the detached annexe, which has its own lounge, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. It would be perfect for an elderly relative, who perhaps needs to be close to his or her family, or for someone who needs a separate space to work from home.

The garden is not to be missed either. It wraps itself around the property on all sides, with lawns, patio areas and that pond, which is currently used to home fish, most notably koi carp. The driveway provides off-street parking space.

Check out our photo gallery below and see if you agree with us that the bungalow represents excellent value for money. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

The first photo in our gallery is of the bright and spacious lounge, which has large doors leading out to the garden. It is the ideal space for the family to gather.

A second look at the lounge, which could be described as the beating heart of the £330,000 home. The doors lead into the open-plan kitchen diner.

The bungalow's open-plan kitchen diner boasts both size and style. There is space for a dining table, as well as a breakfast bar.

As well as multiple appliances and storage space, the kitchen diner has some living space.

