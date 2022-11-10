'An eyecatching beauty' -- superb four-bedroom home in Sutton with its own pond

Offers of more than £350,000 are being invited for the detached Whilton Close property, which has been kept to an exceptional standard throughout.

Boasting admirable reception rooms, two en suites and a beautiful rear garden that includes a pond, it presents an abundance of space for a family to make memories for years to come.

Taking a look inside, you will be immediately impressed by the gorgeous ground-floor, which comprises a dining room, kitchen, living room, conservatory, utility room and downstairs WC.

The four excellent bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a family bathroom.

The exterior will only please you further, particularly the garden at the back, which includes a well-maintained lawn, covered patio seating area and that sumptuous pond with surrounding shrubs and trees.

At the front, there is a terrific private drive, with double garage and car port, all offering plenty of space for off-road parking. The property also benefits from solar panels.

However, don't just take our word for it.

1. Delectable dining room Our tour of the Whilton Close house begins in the delectable dining room, which has ample space for family meals and for entertaining friends.

2. Doors to the garden The dining room from a different angle. It has access to the kitchen, living room and hallway but, most importantly, a set of French doors lead to the rear garden.

3. Space and comfort An image that underlines how spacious and comfortable the dining room is. Definitely one of the highlights of the Sutton house.

4. Wonderful kitchen The spotless kitchen includes a wonderful range of matching units and cabinets with worktops over. Integrated appliances include a double oven, induction hob with extractor fan above, wine cooler and microwave, while there is space for a double fridge/freezer. Downlights and a Belfast sink with mixer tap add to the room's appeal.