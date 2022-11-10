'An eyecatching beauty' -- superb four-bedroom home in Sutton with its own pond
“An eyecatching beauty” is how Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown describe this superb four-bedroom family home, which is up for grabs in Sutton.
Offers of more than £350,000 are being invited for the detached Whilton Close property, which has been kept to an exceptional standard throughout.
Boasting admirable reception rooms, two en suites and a beautiful rear garden that includes a pond, it presents an abundance of space for a family to make memories for years to come.
Taking a look inside, you will be immediately impressed by the gorgeous ground-floor, which comprises a dining room, kitchen, living room, conservatory, utility room and downstairs WC.
The four excellent bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a family bathroom.
The exterior will only please you further, particularly the garden at the back, which includes a well-maintained lawn, covered patio seating area and that sumptuous pond with surrounding shrubs and trees.
At the front, there is a terrific private drive, with double garage and car port, all offering plenty of space for off-road parking. The property also benefits from solar panels.
