'An absolute stunner' -- step inside Huthwaite bungalow that oozes kerb appeal
They call it kerb appeal. When a property impresses in appearance from the street and leaves you dying to find out what it looks like inside.
Step forward this three-bedroom, detached, split-level bungalow in Huthwaite, described by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown as “an absolute stunner”.
From the outside, it certainly catches the eye of passers-by, so step inside via our photo gallery below.
On the market for a guide price of £400,000, the Chesterfield Road home combines a spacious and stylish interior with a sizeable outside space.
What’s more, it’s close to several green spaces, including the esteemed Brierley Forest Park, and also good transport links.
The commodious kitchen and dining area sets the tone for the bungalow, which is capped by a huge lounge with glass sliding doors looking out on to the countryside.
The ground floor also features two of the bedrooms, including the master, and a stylish shower room. Move downstairs, and a hallway gives access to a study space as well as the other bedroom, which has an en suite shower room, and a contemporary, open-plan garden room that provides a second kitchen and an extra living and dining area. You can even enjoy your meals while admiring more picturesque views of the Derbyshire hills.
Outside, there’s a driveway with off-street parking space and a well-kept lawn at the front, while the rear includes a good-sized patio and garden with hedges, trees and decorative shrubbery.
Once you’ve gone through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.