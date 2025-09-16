All new homes have hopped off the market as popular Beeston development sells out

The last set of keys has been handed over at The Maltings, a Shared Ownership development in the heart of Beeston, Nottinghamshire, marking the successful completion of a partnership between Platform Home Ownership and local developer MyPad.

The collaboration at The Maltings, just off Dovecote Lane, has delivered 62 high-quality, affordable homes to the Beeston area, comprising two- and three-bedroom options in the up-and-coming commuter town.

Helping to meet growing demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder across the region, this scheme gave first-time buyers, families, downsizers and more the opportunity to secure a semi-detached, detached or terraced home without needing to save for a larger deposit.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Street scene at Platform’s The Maltings development, in Beeston.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.*

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The homes at The Maltings were thoughtfully designed and built to suit modern lifestyles, with a strong focus on space, flexibility, and contemporary fixtures and fittings.

Lorraine Jenkins, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: “We’re thrilled to have sold all our Shared Ownership homes at The Maltings.

“This has been a fantastic scheme in a brilliant location, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to help so many buyers take their first step onto the property ladder.

“Our partnership with MyPad has ensured these homes meet the standards buyers expect, and we’re proud of the positive impact they’ve had in Beeston.”

A spokesperson for MyPad Developments, leading East Midlands Residential Developer, added: “The Maltings has been a prime example of how good collaboration can benefit local communities.

“We’ve worked closely with Platform to deliver high-quality homes that not only meet demand but provide real value to people looking for a long-term place to call home.

“Beeston is a town continuing to rise, and we’re proud to have played a part in its ongoing growth.”

*T&Cs apply.