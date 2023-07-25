News you can trust since 1952
Air conditioning and balcony with countryside views at stunning Jacksdale house

Air conditioning throughout and a bedroom balcony offering breathtaking views of the countryside are among the features at this remarkable property on the market in Jacksdale.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Welcome to Acres Rest, a five-bedroom, detached house, tucked away in a secluded location at the end of Church Hill, which is for sale with estate agents eXp (East Midlands) at a price of £475,000.

Its unique appearance, with a south-facing balcony, tells only half the story. Inside you will find stunning decor and character, including chandelier lighting, an immaculate lounge diner, a king-sized main bedroom, an updated kitchen with marble tiling and underfloor heating, an entertainment room and a bathroom suite reminiscent of a tranquil spa.

And outside, a superb decking area, fit for a party of at least 20 people, complements a lawn and a summer house that could be converted into an annexe or bar. A driveway provides off-street parking space for at least three vehicles and leads to a detached garage.

With heatwaves becoming more common amid the climate crisis, the air conditioning could soon be regarded as a godsend. The efficient system produces both cool and warm air, maintains the temperature you want for each room and saves bundles on your gas and heating expenses.

If it all sounds too good to be true, check out our photo gallery below for proof of such a wonderful property. Then feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

