This impressive-looking four-bedroom house on Adams Park Way, Kirkby is expected prove quite a catch, according to estate agents William H,Brown, who are selling for £385,000.

Agents confident this stunning house in Kirkby 'won't be available for long'

So confident are estate agents that this distinctive property in Kirkby, with summer house and views, will sell fast that they have restricted the number of viewings.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

William H.Brown is conducting an open house for first-come-first-served, prospective buyers to look at the stunning four-bedroom, detached home on Adams Park Way, close to King’s Mill Road East.

A spokesperson said: “Please call us to reserve your allocated time slot while they last. Avoid upset and disappointment because we are confident this property won’t be available for long.

"It is on one of, if not the, most sought-after plots on the Larwood development. We are delighted to bring it to market.”

William H.Brown feel the house, which covers three floors, would be ideal for families or working professionals. It boasts a spacious living room, large kitchen diner, utility room, four comfortable double bedrooms, two fabulous en suites and a family bathroom.

Outside, a detached double garage is an enticing asset that could also be converted into commercial use, while the back garden contains a nice blend of turf and decking, alongside that summer house, which has its own power source.

Undisturbed views from the front of the house stretch over the former Ashfield Rugby Club training pitches and the Kirkby pit-tip park and garden, which is a fond favourite for local dog-walkers.

To add icing to the cake, the house is within walking distance of shops and amenities, as well as local schools.

Check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Our photo gallery begins in the sleek kitchen diner of the Adams Park Way property. It is a fantastic space that spans the length of the ground floor.

1. Sleek kitchen diner

Our photo gallery begins in the sleek kitchen diner of the Adams Park Way property. It is a fantastic space that spans the length of the ground floor.

A second look at the kitchen diner, which boasts all the appliances, worktop space and storage units that you need.

2. All you need

A second look at the kitchen diner, which boasts all the appliances, worktop space and storage units that you need.

The dining area on the ground floor of the £385,000 property is a cosy retreat, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends.

3. Cosy dining area

The dining area on the ground floor of the £385,000 property is a cosy retreat, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends.

Home comforts can be enjoyed in this plush living room.

4. Plush living room

Home comforts can be enjoyed in this plush living room.

