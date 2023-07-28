So confident are estate agents that this distinctive property in Kirkby, with summer house and views, will sell fast that they have restricted the number of viewings.

William H.Brown is conducting an open house for first-come-first-served, prospective buyers to look at the stunning four-bedroom, detached home on Adams Park Way, close to King’s Mill Road East.

A spokesperson said: “Please call us to reserve your allocated time slot while they last. Avoid upset and disappointment because we are confident this property won’t be available for long.

"It is on one of, if not the, most sought-after plots on the Larwood development. We are delighted to bring it to market.”

William H.Brown feel the house, which covers three floors, would be ideal for families or working professionals. It boasts a spacious living room, large kitchen diner, utility room, four comfortable double bedrooms, two fabulous en suites and a family bathroom.

Outside, a detached double garage is an enticing asset that could also be converted into commercial use, while the back garden contains a nice blend of turf and decking, alongside that summer house, which has its own power source.

Undisturbed views from the front of the house stretch over the former Ashfield Rugby Club training pitches and the Kirkby pit-tip park and garden, which is a fond favourite for local dog-walkers.

To add icing to the cake, the house is within walking distance of shops and amenities, as well as local schools.

Check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Sleek kitchen diner Our photo gallery begins in the sleek kitchen diner of the Adams Park Way property. It is a fantastic space that spans the length of the ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . All you need A second look at the kitchen diner, which boasts all the appliances, worktop space and storage units that you need. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cosy dining area The dining area on the ground floor of the £385,000 property is a cosy retreat, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Plush living room Home comforts can be enjoyed in this plush living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5