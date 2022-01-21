This property at Pleasley is one of them – and it is on the market for an affordable price of £170,000, or offers over that figure, with Mansfield estate agents Staton and Cushley.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house can be found on a nice-sized plot at Hilton Close in the village which can, of course, be found between Mansfield and Chesterfield.

Well decorated throughout, complete with modern upgrades, it is “one not to be missed”, according to Staton and Cushley. Affordable and adorable!

On the ground floor, an entrance hall leads to a large lounge, kitchen/diner and WC, while upstairs, there is a family bathroom and an en suite shower room to one of the three bedrooms.

Outside, a driveway at the front leads to a garage, while at the back, there is a sizeable garden that has been landscaped and is well maintained.

Once you have checked out our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

1. Stylish kitchen/diner So let's start our tour of the property with the stylish kitchen/diner. This is the well-presented dining section of the room, which features double-glazed French doors opening out on to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Busy kitchen This is the busy main body of the kitchen, which features an integrated electric oven and gas hob, plus space for a fridge/freezer, a washing machine and dishwasher. Fitted wall and base units with drawer units are complemented by roll-top work surfaces and a one-and-a-half bowl stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Large lounge The beating heart of the Pleasley property is this large lounge. It includes a feature electric free-standing fire, while the uPVC double-glazed window faces the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Put your own stamp on The lounge from a different angle. It really is the kind of spacious but cosy room that you can put your own stamp on. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales