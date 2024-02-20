Standing proud as a unique four-bedroom property, it has obvious kerb appeal from the front and has been extended to the rear, complete with a loft conversion.

A gorgeous garden at the back includes your own pond, a patio, seating area, large lawn, private hedgerows, greenhouse, shed and even a cabbage patch, and offers superb countryside views overlooking fields.

Offers in the region of £450,000 are being invited for the Cedar Avenue home by Mansfield-based estate agents Burchell Edwards, who describe the property as “absolutely stunning”.

If you can’t wait to take a look inside, check out our photo gallery below. You will find an entrance hallway leading to a large, open-plan kitchen diner with underfloor heating, two reception rooms (lounge and living room) and a downstairs WC.

The first floor contains two large double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom, while the second floor houses the other two bedrooms and a newly-fitted shower room.

An added bonus is an integral garage, while the location is not to be sniffed at either. Cedar Grove is within half a mile of schools, shops, good road links and Kirkby train station.

For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Large open-plan kitchen diner Let's begin our brief tour of the £450,000 Kirkby property in the large open-plan kitchen diner, which helps to form the rear extension that has added so much to the house. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, microwave, dishwasher and electric hob with hood above, all blending in to the substantial storage and worktop space. Tiled flooring, underfloor heating, spotlights and patio doors leading to the back garden all inject style, while there is plenty of space for a breakfast/dining table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious living room The rear extension has also helped to accommodate this spacious living room, which is beautifully finished, with spotlights and carpeted flooring. Large windows at the back and the side let in lots of natural light,. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lounge with feature fireplace The Kirkby property's second reception room is this comfortable lounge, which is distinguished by a bay window to the front of the house and a feature fireplace with multi-fuel burner. The floor is carpeted. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Up the stairs Time to check out the upper floors now, which means passing through the entrance hallway and climbing the stairs.The space has a vinyl floor and an under-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales