A treat for the summer -- enchanting, old £375,000 cottage in picturesque Linby

With summer just around the corner, who wouldn’t be a sucker for an enchanting, old cottage in one of the most picturesgue villages in the county?

How timely then that one of the most desirable residences in Linby, a two-bedroom, grade II listed property, is on the market for a guide price of £375,000 to £400,000 with Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley.

Built more than 100 years ago, the cottage in the heart of the village, on Main Street, and oozes character, charm and elegance. It has been sympathetically restored for modern living, while retaining a range of original features to create a home that is tastefully appointed and generously proportioned.

Downstairs, you will find an entrance hall, two reception rooms and a fitted breakfast kitchen. Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a five-piece bathroom suite.

Outside, at the back of the cottage, there is a good-sized garden and a versatile outhouse that is currently being used as a utility room. Off-street parking space for multiple cars is provided by a gated driveway. At the front is a courtyard area with stone-built boundaries and gated access.

To get a better idea of what we’re talking about, please browse through our photo gallery below, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Charming frontage Before we look inside the cottage, let's check out its charming frontage. Built more than 100 years ago, it has been sympathetically restored and retains many of its original features. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast kitchen Our tour of the interior begins in the breakfast kitchen, which features an integrated Bosch double oven and an electric hob with angled extractor fan. There is also a cute breakfast bar, a Belfast sink with a swan-neck mixer tap and space for a fridge/freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Range of fitted units The kitchen boasts a range of fitted, shaker-style base and wall units with wooden worktops. Additional assets include flagstone flooring, recessed spotlights, a cast-iron column radiator, two wood-framed sash windows and a stable door, Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Rustic living room How about this for a quintessentially rustic English cottage living room? Its exposed beams and chimney breast alcove with Aga wood-burning stove give it oodles of character. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

