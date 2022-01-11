Tucked away in the corner of a cul-de-sac on Chesterfield Road in Oakerthorpe, near Alfreton, the three-floor property is on the market for £750,000 with Derby estate agents Bagshaws Residential and is awaiting its first occupants.

The sought-after village location is nestled within stunning, tree-lined lanes. It boasts not only the serenity and tranquillity of a rural setting, but is also close to amenities, including pubs, restaurants and supermarkets, outstanding schools and commuter links.

The house itself has all the charm and craftsmanship you would expect from a rural property, alongside all the benefits you would expect from a brand new luxury build, such as underground heating to the ground floor.

As well as the five bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite, there is a spacious, open-plan kitchen/living room/dining room, plus a separate lounge, utility room, family bathroom, WC, shower room and dressing rooms.

An enclosed garden area has its own private patio, as well as a large driveway in front of an integral garage with electric door. The picturesque development as a whole overlooks hills and fields.

1. Open-plan living The kitchen, living room and dining room form one large open-plan area that sits at the heart of the Oakerthorpe property. This shot shows a stylish island-cum-breakfast-bar, plus a dining table. You would be able to choose the kitchen fittings and worktops from a range of standard and upgraded products. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Cook, entertain and relax The open plan area is the perfect space for cooking, entertaining and relaxing. Appliances include a double eye-level oven, five-ring gas hob, extractor fan, American fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher. In the background, you can see the living room, while there are also bi-fold doors giving access to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Living in style Here is the stylish living room that is part of the open-plan hub of the house. Bright and airy with easy access to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Cosy luxury Another shot of the living room. It's not hard to imagine an evening of cosy luxury, cuddled up in front of the fire or the TV. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales