A taste of rural romance at former farmhouse in Rainworth -- for £450,000

Not only is it within a lovely setting, off Blidworth Lane, it sits on a good-sized plot of almost 0.3 acres, with sprawling living accommodation that spans about 2,782 square feet.

What’s more, The Old Farmhouse at Three Thorn Hollow Farm is available for a very reasonable price of £450,000 with Mansfield-based estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners. And there is no upward chain.

A substantial, stone-built, double-fronted property, it is believed to date back to the 18th century, with extended additions to the rear coming later.

It is approached via a metal farm-gate entrance, which leads on to a sweeping gravel driveway, with a turning space at the end.

A timber front door lets you on to the ground floor, which comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, sitting room, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, pantry, store, rear lobby, utility room and WC.

A split-level landing on the first floor leads to four good-sized double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, while a lower landing leads to a family bathroom, lobby area, storage and another WC. The property has gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Outside, you will find gardens to the front and side, mainly laid to lawn with a stone patio, copse of trees, vegetable plot and an established holly hedge.

The one footnote that Richard Watkinson adds is that a development of 200 new homes is soon to be built by Barratt David Wilson Homes on nearby farmland that borders to the north, south and east of the property.

1. Delightful dining room We begin our tour of The Old Farmhouse in this delightful dining room, with its feature fireplace, beamed ceiling, laminate floor and door leading out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Seats in the window There are even seats in the large, double-glazed bay window, which lets in plenty of natural light to the dining room. Also, there is access to a second staircase to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sitting room The pleasant sitting room boasts a marble fireplace with inset coal-effect gas fire, a solid wood floor and a beamed ceiling. The window faces the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Attractive lounge The attractive lounge has a fireplace with an inset multi-fuel stove, quarry-tiled hearth and wood surround. There are windows to the front and side. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales