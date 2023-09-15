A real charmer -- unique village home in Warsop that overflows with character

Prepare to be charmed by this unique, four-bedroom family home in Warsop which overflows with archetypal village character.

Offers in the region of £350,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the distinctive-looking, detached home that has a lovely, rustic feel to it, especially as it sits on an incredible plot with landscaped gardens.

Exposed ceiling breams are among the traditional features that add to the appeal of the Church Road property, which has to be seen to be fully appreciated, so please check out our photo gallery below.

As you soon as you step inside, you will be impressed by the versatile space on offer. There is a fantastic breakfast kitchen, utility room, pantry, beautiful living room and a second reception room that could be used as a dining room, home office or games room, plus a second living area or snug and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, a light and airy landing leads to all four bedrooms, all of which are a good size, and a family bathroom.

Outside, a spacious front driveway provides ample off-street parking space, and at the back, a terrific, landscaped garden features a lawn, patio seating area and mature planted borders. There is also a detached garage with electrics and lighting.

After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Fantastic breakfast kitchen Our stroll through the £350,000 Warsop home begins in this fantastic breakfast kitchen, which oozes rustic charm. It comes complete with a range of matching units and cabinets with work surfaces over and an inset Belfast sink with drainer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Range of appliances The kitchen has space and plumbing for a range of appliances, including a double oven. There are windows to the side of the house, while doors lead to a pantry and utility room. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast table As you can see, there is plenty of space in the kitchen for a breakfast table. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Utility room Just off the breakfast kitchen is this handy utility room, with inset sink and door leading outside. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales