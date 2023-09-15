A real charmer -- unique village home in Warsop that overflows with character
Offers in the region of £350,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the distinctive-looking, detached home that has a lovely, rustic feel to it, especially as it sits on an incredible plot with landscaped gardens.
Exposed ceiling breams are among the traditional features that add to the appeal of the Church Road property, which has to be seen to be fully appreciated, so please check out our photo gallery below.
As you soon as you step inside, you will be impressed by the versatile space on offer. There is a fantastic breakfast kitchen, utility room, pantry, beautiful living room and a second reception room that could be used as a dining room, home office or games room, plus a second living area or snug and downstairs WC.
Upstairs, a light and airy landing leads to all four bedrooms, all of which are a good size, and a family bathroom.
Outside, a spacious front driveway provides ample off-street parking space, and at the back, a terrific, landscaped garden features a lawn, patio seating area and mature planted borders. There is also a detached garage with electrics and lighting.
After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.