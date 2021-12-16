A rare chance to live in the West End - and not as expensive as London's!

This delightful two-bedroom, semi-detached house on Alfred Street in the village is on the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.
It has been a fantastic family home for the current owner for many years, and Purplebricks feels it would be ideal now for a new, young family or for a first-time buyer.
Only a short drive from the M1 and close to local schools, the property is also surrounded by countryside that offers great walks and excellent views.
On the ground floor, you will find a living room, spacious lounge and dining area, kitchen, shower room and toilet and hallway.
Upstairs, there is a large family bathroom, as well as the two good-sized bedrooms.
And outside, a garage, garden and patio enhance the property further.
