A rare chance to live in the West End - and not as expensive as London's!

This delightful two-bedroom, semi-detached house on Alfred Street in the village is on the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.

It has been a fantastic family home for the current owner for many years, and Purplebricks feels it would be ideal now for a new, young family or for a first-time buyer.

Only a short drive from the M1 and close to local schools, the property is also surrounded by countryside that offers great walks and excellent views.

On the ground floor, you will find a living room, spacious lounge and dining area, kitchen, shower room and toilet and hallway.

Upstairs, there is a large family bathroom, as well as the two good-sized bedrooms.

And outside, a garage, garden and patio enhance the property further.

The house has terrific potential, so why not check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information?

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Pleasant living room Through the front door and into the hallway, you will soon find this pleasant living room. Note the beams and the feature fireplace, not to mention the lovely window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge and dining room As you can see, the lounge and dining area is bright and spacious. It leads through to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen comforts This our first look at the kitchen. It is an unusual shape, but it provides space for all the appliances and storage that you need. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Let there be light A shot of the kitchen taken from the opposite end of the room. The window brings in lots of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales