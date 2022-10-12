A look through the keyhole at one of Mansfield's most desirable locations
Everyone in Mansfield loves to find out what the modern, high-calibre houses on Rockcliffe Grange, off Nottingham Road, look like inside. So here’s another chance!
Described as “a desirable suburban location”, Rockcliffe Grange has a superb mix of quality homes. And this four-bedroom example occupies the largest plot and best position of the whole development, according to Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, who have it on the market for £600,000.
A detached, family home, it is tucked away at the end of a small cul-de-sac. It was built in 2017 by award-winning developer Dukeries Homes as one of its Mayfair-type houses.
Boasting a high specification throughout, its spacious layout spans about 2,185 square feet, with underfloor heating downstairs and four large double bedrooms upstairs.
On the ground floor, you’ll find an entrance hall, WC, lounge, utility room and substantial open-plan living room and dining kitchen.
Outside, the front features a low-maintenance garden, driveway offering off-street parking, and a double garage with remote-controlled, electric door.
At the back of the property is a superb south-facing garden that includes a large patio, mature plants and shrubs, summerhouse, an extensive lawn, raised, sheltered space, decked patio and three pergolas.