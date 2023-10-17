It’s not hard to fall in love with a cosy, picture-box cottage, but this one in the heart of Teversal is like no other.

Rose Cottage on Fackley Road is a detached, three-bedroom home that blends original features with modern-day twists – and the result, according to estate agents Yopa (East Midlands) is “a little bit of heaven”.

Yopa have attached a guide price of between £340,000 and £350,000, with no chain, and once you’ve browsed through our photo gallery below, you might well think that represents a bargain for a cottage blessed with so much charm and character.

A bespoke, hand-made fitted kitchen sets the tone, which is maintained by two large reception rooms, divided by a Romeo and Juliet wood-burning stove and feature chimney breast.

The Victorian-style, four-piece family bathroom is a real showstopper, where old and new combine perfectly thanks to exposed beams mixing with mood lighting.

On the first floor, Rose Cottage continues to draw you in with its individual fixtures and fittings. There are three good-sized bedrooms, with the main one served by an en suite WC.

Outside, a typical English country garden provides a beautiful, enclosed facade, while the cleverly designed back garden is ideal for family barbecues or al fresco dining as seating areas sit within seasonal plants and shrubs. There is even a substantial summer house that offers an ideal spot for relaxation.

Once you have checked out the gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Bespoke hand-made kitchen Let's begin our tour of Rose Cottage in this bespoke, hand-made fitted kitchen, which is full of rustic character. Photo: Yopa (East Midlands) Photo Sales

2 . Very individual feel The kitchen has a very individual feel. It features solid oak worktops, a traditional Belfast sink and a matching island with inset granite preparation top. Cleverly concealed sliding doors, with cast-iron rails, provide further larder storage. Photo: Yopa (East Midlands) Photo Sales

3 . Access to the garden The bespoke kitchen also has access to the cottage's delightful garden. Photo: Yopa (East Midlands) Photo Sales