Offers in the region of £500,000 are invited by Nottingham estate agents Pygott and Crone for this charming, detached, three-bedroom cottage, complete with self-contained annexe, at Willow Cottages, near Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse.

A cool half a million will buy this charming Ashfield village cottage with annexe

By Richard Silverwood
Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
A cool half a million pounds will buy you this charming village cottage, complete with self-contained annexe, that is a standout on the Ashfield property market at present.

Classic comfort meets modern convenience at the detached three-bedroom property, which can be found at Willow Cottages, close to Salmon Lane in Annesley Woodhouse.

A convenient location, close to the M1, spacious living areas and a mature garden, with covered sun deck, are just some of its other assets.

With offers in the region of £500,000 invited by Nottingham-based estate agents Pygott and Crone, you might not be able to afford it. But it’s still well worth taking a look round, courtesy of our photo gallery below.

As you step in to the entrance hallway, a contemporary kitchen, with stylish breakfast bar, awaits, as does a cosy living room with wood-burning stove. A versatile second reception room is currently being used as a dining room.

Upstairs, you will find a luxurious four-piece bathroom and all three bedrooms, the biggest of which features a walk-in wardrobe.

The detached annexe looks over the landscaped garden and boasts a living area, kitchenette, bedroom and toilet, not to mention underfloor heating. It has many flexible uses, possibly as a teenager’s ‘hideout’, gym or workspace.

The rest of the serene garden includes a lawn, decking area, storage shed and mature flowerbeds, as well as that sun deck, while there is also plenty of space for off-street parking.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The first stop on our tour of the £500,000 Annesley Woodhouse cottage is the main reception room, which is this spacious living room. It has a cosy atmosphere.

1. Spacious living room

The first stop on our tour of the £500,000 Annesley Woodhouse cottage is the main reception room, which is this spacious living room. It has a cosy atmosphere.

The living room offers a warm retreat on chilly evenings, thanks largely to its centrepiece, which is a wood-burning stove.

2. Wood-burning stove

The living room offers a warm retreat on chilly evenings, thanks largely to its centrepiece, which is a wood-burning stove.

Flowing seamlessly from the living room is this contemporary kitchen, which also boasts oodles of space.

3. Into the contemporary kitchen

Flowing seamlessly from the living room is this contemporary kitchen, which also boasts oodles of space.

An attractive feature of the kitchen is its stylish breakfast bar, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or casual meals.

4. Stylish breakfast bar

An attractive feature of the kitchen is its stylish breakfast bar, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or casual meals.

