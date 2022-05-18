A Blidworth beauty! One of the smartest end-terrace family homes you will find

It has been extended and improved many times by the current owners, but is now on the market with estate agents Yopa, who are inviting offers of more than £240,000.
Such a price tag might be quite enticing for families looking for a move, especially as the property sits in a popular village location on Appleton Road, close to local amenities, bus routes and excellent road networks.
It also comes with a large plot that includes a garage, parking space on a large, gravelled driveway, and also a fine garden.
As well as the two floors, there is even an attic room that has bags of potential and could be converted into another bedroom.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge/dining area, utility room, shower room and the first of the four bedrooms.
Upstairs, you will find three more generously-sized bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.
