A bit of Edwardian grandeur in Mansfield could provide your new home for 2023
If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to move your family into a new home, how about a bit of Edwardian grandeur in a highly regarded area of Mansfield?
Boasting six bedrooms and located on Alexandra Avenue, off Nottingham Road, this property is a fine example of a detached residence occupying a magnificent plot.
Offers of more than £695,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for a house that offers a wealth of space, together with an an abundance of character, in each room.
The main room on the ground floor is the living room which, although large, has a beautiful, working marble fireplace that creates a warm and cosy space.
The excellent dining room is perfect for sit-down meals, while the kitchen cannot be faulted if you love cooking.
The first floor comprises three exceptional double bedrooms, plus an airy single bedroom and a stylish family bathroom. Two further double bedrooms can be found on the second floor.
Outside, there is a well-maintained and walled back garden with patio seating area, lawn, surrounding borders, gorgeous, mature shrubs and fruit trees.There is also a driveway at the front, offering space for off-street parking.
Feel free to browse through our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.