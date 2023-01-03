A bit of Edwardian grandeur in Mansfield could provide your new home for 2023

If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to move your family into a new home, how about a bit of Edwardian grandeur in a highly regarded area of Mansfield?

Boasting six bedrooms and located on Alexandra Avenue, off Nottingham Road, this property is a fine example of a detached residence occupying a magnificent plot.

Offers of more than £695,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for a house that offers a wealth of space, together with an an abundance of character, in each room.

The main room on the ground floor is the living room which, although large, has a beautiful, working marble fireplace that creates a warm and cosy space.

The excellent dining room is perfect for sit-down meals, while the kitchen cannot be faulted if you love cooking.

The first floor comprises three exceptional double bedrooms, plus an airy single bedroom and a stylish family bathroom. Two further double bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

Outside, there is a well-maintained and walled back garden with patio seating area, lawn, surrounding borders, gorgeous, mature shrubs and fruit trees.There is also a driveway at the front, offering space for off-street parking.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Fabulous living room Let's start our tour of the house in the fabulous living room, which is both spacious and comfortable. It has a wooden floor, a window to the side of the property and a bay window at the front. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Beautiful fireplace A second shot of the living room at the Alexandra Avenue house. Although it is a sizeable space, it remains warm and cosy thanks to its beautiful working marble fireplace,. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Sleek kitchen Moving now into the sleek kitchen, which comes complete with matching units and cabinets. A range of integrated appliances includes an oven, hob, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Kitchen island At the heart of the kitchen is a central island, where the family could take breakfast. A worktop includes an inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales