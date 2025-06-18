Several building developments in Mansfield and Ashfield are due to be finished this year. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
9 Mansfield and Ashfield developments that are due to be completed in the coming months

By John Smith
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:31 BST
New homes are springing up in several areas of Mansfield and Ashfield as the Government ramps up housebuilding across Nottinghamshire and the rest of the UK.

As well as housing, other important building projects are also taking shape with a number set to be completed – or close to completion – this year.

Here, we detail Mansfield and Ashfield projects that will be finished this year or well on their way.

The £7.7m project to build new homes, new shops, and a community orchard is set to be completed this October.

1. Bellamy Estate - Mansfield

The third and final phase of the £18m project to build approximately 150 new homes around the Centenary Road area is well underway and due to be completed in May 2026.

2. Poppy Fields - Mansfield

Construction work on two developments bringing 484 new homes to Mansfield at at Berry Hill Vale and Berry Hill Lea will see the first homes close to completed by the end of the year, ready to go on to the market next spring.

3. Berry Hill - Mansfield

Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of a wider scheme to deliver 358 homes on the site, following the 141 homes already delivered at neighbouring Abbey Fields and work is expected to be complete this year.

4. Abbey Fields Grange - Hucknall

