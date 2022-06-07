199 homes approved on Rainworth greenfield after developer works with residents over concerns

Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved Barratt Homes’ plans, at Three Thorn Hollows Farm, off Blidworth Lane, at its latest meeting.

However, the decision came just weeks after the same committee deferred the company’s proposals after concerns from neighbouring homes.

The developer had initially proposed 200 properties on the greenfield site, but councillors heard last month two plots of land on the development could cause privacy and ‘overshadowing’ issues.

Blidworth Lane, Rainworth.

One resident told councillors some of the homes could lead to an ‘overbearing impact’ and a loss of light, with the two plots close to homes on nearby Farnsworth Avenue.

Some councillors asked whether the development could be reduced to 198 properties, with the two plots removed from the development, after a spokesman for the developer offered to shrink the development to help it gain planning permission.

The spokesman also said the company was willing to work with residents to find a solution to the issue, while the committee’s decision called upon the company to consult with residents about a potential amendment.

Now the developer has come back to councillors with amended plans – which do include a reduced number of homes in the development.

The amended plans showed the number of homes has been reduced to 199, with the two affected plots changed from two semi-detached houses to a bungalow.

The developer says this has eased the concerns of overshadowing and privacy raised.

Councillors on the authority’s planning committee gave the amended plans their backing.

Robert Galij, Barratt Homes planning director, said: “Additional dialogue has taken place to reach agreements and a satisfactory outcome.”

The meeting heard a further objection has been submitted to the authority, relating to the development’s impact upon greenfield land and the impact on nearby woodland and ecology.

The concerns also included impact on traffic, noise, air pollution and light pollution.

But councillors were told these concerns had already been addressed when the plans were given outline planning permission in 2020.