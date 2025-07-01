3 . The Apprentice mansion - £17.5 million

No expense was spared when it came to putting up the contestants in the latest series of hit BBC reality show The Apprentice. They were able to luxuriate in the stunning eight-bedroom Huxley House, on Bishops Avenue, Hampstead, North London, which is reportedly worth around £17.5 million. It's a far cry from the Bridge Cafe in which members of the losing team traditionally discuss where it all went wrong before facing Alan Sugar in the boardroom. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd Photo: FremantleMedia Ltd