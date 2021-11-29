A beautiful image of Clipstone Headstocks in the distance, taken by Annmarie.

12 lovely pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield in the snow

With the first snow of the winter falling over the weekend, we asked readers to share their snowy scenes with us.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:42 pm

Take a look through these fantastic snowy scenes and see if your image made the gallery.

1. Toasty Trio

These three are wrapped up warm to enjoy the snow

Photo: Natalie Johnson

2. Snowy scenes

A snowy Vicar Water Country Park

Photo: Michael Moriarty

3. Lovely

Deb Nussey's dog looks prepared for the snow

Photo: Deb Nussey

4. Snowy scenes

Everything looks so picturesque with a covering of snow.

Photo: Leah Brewster

