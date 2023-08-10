If you are looking for a bargain on the housing market, Mansfield is a place to look.
From smart end terraces to two bedroom semi-detached homes in the town centre – here are the ten cheapest homes for sale in August 2023.
1. Offers in excess of £65K - Mill Street, Mansfield
This two bedroom mid-terrace comes with two double bedrooms but requires modernisation. Marketed by David Blount Ltd, 01623 705519. Photo: submitted
2. Offers in region of £90,000 - Welbeck Street, Mansfield
This two/three bedroom mid-terrace house has been described as 'an absolute gem' and would make a brilliant home for any first time buyer. BuckleyBrown, Mansfield - 01623 579304. Photo: submitted
3. £75,000 - Moor Street, Mansfield
Perfect for first time buyers or buy to let, this two-bedroom end of terrace house is close to the town centre. Bairstow Eves, Mansfield - 01623 700731. Photo: submitted
4. Offers over £90,000 - George Street, Mansfield
This fantastic two bedroom end terrace property is a great option for first time buyers and investors. On the market with Frank Innes, Mansfield - 01623 701405. Photo: submitted