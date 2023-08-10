News you can trust since 1952
Some great homes are currently up for grabs in Mansfield - perfect for buyers or investors.

11 of the cheapest Mansfield homes you can snap up right now

If you are looking for a bargain on the housing market, Mansfield is a place to look.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST

From smart end terraces to two bedroom semi-detached homes in the town centre – here are the ten cheapest homes for sale in August 2023.

This two bedroom mid-terrace comes with two double bedrooms but requires modernisation. Marketed by David Blount Ltd, 01623 705519.

1. Offers in excess of £65K - Mill Street, Mansfield

This two bedroom mid-terrace comes with two double bedrooms but requires modernisation. Marketed by David Blount Ltd, 01623 705519. Photo: submitted

This two/three bedroom mid-terrace house has been described as 'an absolute gem' and would make a brilliant home for any first time buyer. BuckleyBrown, Mansfield - 01623 579304.

2. Offers in region of £90,000 - Welbeck Street, Mansfield

This two/three bedroom mid-terrace house has been described as 'an absolute gem' and would make a brilliant home for any first time buyer. BuckleyBrown, Mansfield - 01623 579304. Photo: submitted

Perfect for first time buyers or buy to let, this two-bedroom end of terrace house is close to the town centre. Bairstow Eves, Mansfield - 01623 700731.

3. £75,000 - Moor Street, Mansfield

Perfect for first time buyers or buy to let, this two-bedroom end of terrace house is close to the town centre. Bairstow Eves, Mansfield - 01623 700731. Photo: submitted

This fantastic two bedroom end terrace property is a great option for first time buyers and investors. On the market with Frank Innes, Mansfield - 01623 701405.

4. Offers over £90,000 - George Street, Mansfield

This fantastic two bedroom end terrace property is a great option for first time buyers and investors. On the market with Frank Innes, Mansfield - 01623 701405. Photo: submitted

