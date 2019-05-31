Hollywood actor helps open new show room on Alfreton housing development

A touch of Hollywood has arrived in Derbyshire after an actor from the county formally opened a show home in Riddings.

Phill Martin, who lives in Riddings and has starred alongside Sean Bean and Hugh Jackman, is best known for his roles in the 2015 movie Pan, Jack the Giant Slayer and ITV series The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Andrew Handslip, sales manager, Lorret Cook, sales executive, Phill Martin, actor and Sharon Pugh, who purchased at The Riddings with her daughter Alice

He officially opened Linden Homes’ new two-bedroom show home at its development The Riddings, off South Street, on Saturday, May 25.

Located just over two miles south of Alfreton, The Riddings is a development of 87 new homes, ranging from two to three-bedrooms. Of the 87 new homes, 46 will be sold privately and the remaining homes will be made affordable housing.

It is the first show home to open at The Riddings since the development launched in February and speaking after the unveiling, Phill Martin said he was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever done something like this, and I enjoyed wandering around the new showhome, talking to people interested in moving to Riddings.

Josh Wigley and Michaella Yoemans, who purchased at The Riddings with Phill and Andrew.

“It’s a wonderful village with a good community spirit, and I hope that the development gives first-time buyers the chance to step on to the property ladder.”

Home-hunters who attended the launch also had the opportunity to learn about the Home Reach scheme, a part-buy-part-rent option that is available on selected properties at the development.

Andrew Handslip, Sales Manager for Linden Homes East Midlands, said: “By partnering with Heylo and providing the Home Reach scheme at the Riddings, we can reach home-hunters around Derbyshire who may not be able to afford to step on to the property ladder.

“The scheme is available to first-time buyers, owners of a shared ownership property who are looking to move, and former homeowners who can’t purchase outright, as long as their annual household income is below £80,000.”

“We hope that the launch of the showhome didn’t just give buyers a better insight into the design and specification of our homes but helped them understand that home ownership may be within reach through one of our schemes.”

The government-backed Help to Buy scheme is also available on every home at The Riddings.

Under the scheme, purchasers can secure their house with a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is paid off as an equity loan, which remains interest-free for the first five years.

A number of two and three-bedroom properties are available to purchase, with prices starting from £155,000 or £87,500 by using the Home Reach scheme.