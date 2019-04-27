Heritage tailoring brand Skopes comes to Meadowhall

Heritage men’s tailoring shop Skopes is coming to Meadowhall - after rebranding with 'bold and bright' contemporary suits

The 70-year-old business - which typically catered for men in the 30-to-65-year-old bracket in the past - is broadening its demographic with a new line 'for any occasion'.

However the larger gentleman out there will not be left panting in changing rooms as they fight to get into a pair of super skinny trousers.

The classic brand sells sizes from 36 to 60-inch chest jackets and from 30 to 58-inch waist trousers - with prices starting around from £135.

Skopes have not release much detail about the Meadowhall store but the London Westfield outlet it opened last year boasts a large chill-out area for shoppers and guests with coffee machine and fully stocked drinks fridge.

Also It has no till points - staff carry out all transactions digitally.