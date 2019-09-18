Here's where you can find the cheapest petrol in Mansfield this week Looking to fuel up today? Save a few pennies by carefully choosing where you go. 1. Sainsbury's Mansfield Prices per litre:'Unleaded 120.9p'Diesel 125.9p other Buy a Photo 2. Asda Mansfield Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.7p'Diesel 125.7p other Buy a Photo 3. Morrisons Mansfield/Woodhouse Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.7p'Diesel 125.7p other Buy a Photo 4. Mansfield service station Unleaded 121.9p'Diesel 127.9p other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2