Here's where you can find the cheapest petrol in Mansfield this week

Looking to fuel up today?

Save a few pennies by carefully choosing where you go.

Prices per litre:'Unleaded 120.9p'Diesel 125.9p

1. Sainsbury's Mansfield

Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.7p'Diesel 125.7p

2. Asda Mansfield

Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.7p'Diesel 125.7p

3. Morrisons Mansfield/Woodhouse

Unleaded 121.9p'Diesel 127.9p

4. Mansfield service station

