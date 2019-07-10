George Sampson is star of show at Glapwell Carnival

Roll up, roll up, it’s carnival time again in Glapwell.

The annual event takes place this Sunday on Glapwell cricket field from 11.30 am onwards, and promises to provide a host of attractions and entertainment for all the family.

Star of the show will be George Sampson, street dancer and singer who won the second TV series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ as a 14-year-old in 2008.

There will also be performances from a Freddie Mercury act and a Little Mix tribute band, plus local dance groups and singers.

The event will be launched by the usual float parade, featuring ‘carnival royalty’, and one of the most popular attractions is sure to be Glapwell’s fun dog show, Bark In The Park, with prizes to find the prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, waggiest tail, best veteran, best trick and best fancy dress, as well as overall best in show.

Organised by the Glapwell Community Development Group, the carnival will feature a spectacular display of scarecrows and mannequins, not to be missed.