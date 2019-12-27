Gavin and Stacey cast confuse Mansfield with Macclesfield when discussing show's return on BBC Radio 2

The cast of hit BBC show Gavin and Stacey got confused between Mansfield and Macclesfield when discussing the return of the festive favourite to our screens.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball, most of the cast were discussing the return of Gavin and Stacey when they began talking about Melanie Walters, who plays Gwen in the hit series and is the star of Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre presents Cinderella, pictured is Melanie Walters as the Fairy Godmother

The cast mentioned our Fairy Godmother when actor James Corden assumed she was “in Swansea”, her hometown in Wales, before being corrected that she was, in fact, doing our pantomime.

Mathew Horne, who plays Gavin in the hit series, said: “She’s in Mansfield doing pantomime and looking absolutely stunning.”

But Mr Corden, who plays the lovable Smithy and who co-wrote the series with Ruth Jones, hit back saying: “You don’t know she’s not in Swansea right now! She might’ve finished the show last night and gone home.”

It was at this point that Rob Brydon, who plays fan-favourite Bryn in the show, got confused between Mansfield and Macclesfield and had to be corrected by the Smithy actor – before Mr Corden got confused himself.

“Is it Macclesfield or Mansfield?”, Mr Corden said.

But Mathew Horne, who grew up in Nottingham and was recently given an honorary degree by Nottingham Trent University, chipped into the discussion and asserted that she was indeed playing at our premiere Palace Theatre.

“She’s in Mansfield”, he said. “Near where I went to school.”

Prior to discussing the location of Melanie Walters’ pantomime appearance, the cast were reflecting on bringing back the hit BBC show after almost nine years since it last aired.

Mathew Horne said: “It was a mixture of utter joy and, like Alison Steadman [Pam Shipman] says, a terror as well, that we wouldn’t find that chemistry again.

“But the joy of it and the excitement overrode all of the anxiety.”

James Corden added: “I can’t tell you what it feels like to go into a room again with your best friend. Ruth [co-writer who plays Nessa] and I sat in a room, shut the door and opened this time machine.

“And so for us now at this minute, on December 23, to be about to hand it over to people, it feels incredibly emotional for all of us.

“To hold onto this show and give it to people on Christmas Day and go ‘I hope they receive it in the manner in which it’s always been made’, which is that in its truest sense is an absolute labour of love.”

The return of Gavin and Stacey brought in the BBC’s biggest Christmas Day viewing figures in 12 years, and can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer for those who have not yet caught it.

Melanie Walters is appearing in the Cinderella pantomime at the Palace Theatre until January 5, and tickets are available on the Palace website.