Game Of Thrones quiz scheduled for popular Mansfield town centre venue

One of the most popular TV programmes of all time came to an end earlier this week as the Starks, Targaryans and Lannisters discovered their fate.

Yes, Game Of Thrones is over, and for everyone who watched the show religiously, it may be difficult news.

Capo Lounge, on West Gate.

However, one Mansfield venue is set to host a Game Of Thrones quiz tonight (May 23), where you can put eight seasons of Westeros knowledge to the test by taking part in the quiz.

The Capo Lounge, on West Gate, will host the quiz from 8pm tonight, and all Game Of Thrones fans have been invited to join them.

The quiz will be £2 per person to enter, with all funds supporting the Beacon Project.

A spokesman for the venue said: "Winter has been and gone, so let’s reminisce on the series with a corker of a quiz all about the hit TV series.

"It's £2 per person to enter, all proceeds will be going to the Beacon Project and we have some fab prizes up for grabs.

"Prizes vary from discount right here at Capo, a voucher from The Beauty Chain, two Mansfield Theatre tickets and a bottle of bubbly.

"The first question will be at 8pm so get here early to get a table - the maximum team size is six people."