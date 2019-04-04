Free bike festival is back at Sherwood Pines - and a Phoenix Nights star is set to be there

A free festival which celebrates all things cycling is returning to Sherwood Pines Forest Park this May.

Pedalfest, a cycling event held by Raleigh, Lapierre and Haibike, will run over a weekend and is completely free.

Sherwood Pines Forest Park

Elliott Kirk, Brand Manager at Raleigh UK, said: “Pedalfest is, without a doubt, one of the highlights of my year as part of Raleigh.

“It’s fantastic to see families flock to Sherwood Pines to celebrate all things cycling related.

“I don’t think that I’ve seen anyone leave without a smile on their face.”

At the event there will be a BMX stunt show, live music, bike tests, kid riding zones and gourmet food.

There will also be a special guest appearance from Ted Robbins from hit TV show Phoenix Nights.

It will take place on May 18 and 19.