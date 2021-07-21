3. The Brown Cow

Sitting down to have a drink is now your choice, however standing at the bar is not permitted. We can now accommodate more than 6 to a table. Table service is still an option (excluding the beer garden) however you can now order at the bar and wait for your drinks. The NHS test and trace QR code will be available at the entrance door, on each table and in various places around the pub, if you wish to check in. Face masks are uncomfortable, but our staff will continue to wear them when closer than 1 metre to you i.e table service. You can wear a mask if you wish to protect yourself and others around you, it is now your choice. Please with your own judgement, think about the 1 metre distance form others.. Sanitising stations with remain out on the pub floor, plus the staff will continue sanitising touch points and tables once used. As many doors will be open to allow ventilation, and there will be no one way system in place.

Photo: The Brown Cow