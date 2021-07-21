Here’s a guide to the pubs in Mansfield and surrounding areas – with how they are operating going forward.
Some are keeping most restrictions in place, while others are opting to allow customers to return to some kind of normality.
Whatever your preference, Mansfield’s pubs and restaurants have you covered.
1. Kings Mill Farm
We don’t require bookings however we do recommend them on weekend days as we can get busy. We do both table service where wanted, but guests are more than welcome to come up to the bar or use the Greene King app at the table. We also don’t require customers to wear masks anymore, however some staff and customers may choose to still wear them.
Photo: Kings Mill Farm
2. The Ladybrook
The Ladybrook are offering bar or table service, depending on customer preference.
Wearing of masks and use of Track and Trace are also down to customer discretion.
Photo: The Ladybrook
3. The Brown Cow
Sitting down to have a drink is now your choice, however standing at the bar is not permitted. We can now accommodate more than 6 to a table. Table service is still an option (excluding the beer garden) however you can now order at the bar and wait for your drinks.
The NHS test and trace QR code will be available at the entrance door, on each table and in various places around the pub, if you wish to check in. Face masks are uncomfortable, but our staff will continue to wear them when closer than 1 metre to you i.e table service. You can wear a mask if you wish to protect yourself and others around you, it is now your choice. Please with your own judgement, think about the 1 metre distance form others..
Sanitising stations with remain out on the pub floor, plus the staff will continue sanitising touch points and tables once used. As many doors will be open to allow ventilation, and there will be no one way system in place.
Photo: The Brown Cow
4. The Foxglove
Masks for staff and customers are a personal choice, as per government guidelines.
It isn’t a requirement to book, although we do recommend it on the busier days.
We offer a combination of table service and call order.
We still offer sanitising stations on entry and on leaving the toilets.
The test and trace is still available to use - again we are leaving it to personal choice.
We are still operating the hourly covid cleaning schedule and the team are still required to document that they are free from symptoms before they can start work.
Photo: Chad