Check out our picks for Mother's Day

What's on offer for Mother's Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

Check out our gallery for some inspiration on where to take your Mum this Mother’s Day, March 27.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 18th March 2022, 5:54 pm

We have covered Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Woodhouse, Ravenshead, Edwinstowe and Shirebrook with our picks.

Have a look through and book your table now.

Undefined: readMore

Thank you for reading this feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Capo Lounge, Mansfield

Capo Lounge is lovely and cosy, and has a great cocktail menu alongside delicious food.

Photo: Capo Lounge, Mansfield

Photo Sales

2. The Devonshire, Shirebrook

The Devonshire are serving three course for £29.90 or two coures for £24.90. They have limited availability, call 01623 747777 to book

Photo: The Devonshire, Shirebrook

Photo Sales

3. The Plough, Warsop

The Plough is popular with the people of Warsop and surrounding areas, and recently got a five-out-of-five rating with food hygiene inspectors.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. The Lion at Farnsfield

The Lion at Farnsfield have just launched their new Spring menu with lots of choice.

Photo: The Lion at Farnsfield

Photo Sales
AshfieldMansfieldShirebrookEdwinstoweSutton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4