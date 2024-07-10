Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It certainly didn’t live up to my expectations 😔

From exploded eggs to forgotten ingredients, recreating eggs benedict was a failure from start to finish

All of the ingredients were from Morrisons and I bought the most affordable items

Wetherspoons’ eggs benedict is priced at £6.91

I absolutely love Wetherspoons’ eggs benedict. It’s an absolute breakfast staple for me.

Despite having absolutely no skills in the kitchen, I decided I would make an attempt at recreating the dish from home in the most affordable way, using only the microwave.

Well, it was an absolute fail.

But before we get into the kitchen nightmare I experienced, let’s first discuss the ingredients I used and how much they cost, just in case you fancy trying this out for yourself.

Holly Allton

As Morrisons is my local supermarket, I purchased every food item from there, making the decision to specifically buy the cheapest version of each product as possible.

The ingredients and prices for the eggs benedict from home included;

Morrisons Large Free Range Eggs (Pack of 6) - £1.85

Warburtons Breakfast Muffins (Pack of 4) - £1.15

Morrisons Wafer Thin Honey Cured Ham (Pack of 15) - £1.75

Morrisons The Best Hollandaise Sauce (165g) - £1.85

Morrisons Wild Rocket (60g) - 90p

I placed the breakfast muffins onto a plate, before going on to poach the eggs in the microwave.

To do this, I fill a small microwavable bowl with hot water (from the tap), and crack the egg into it. Then, I pop the bowl into the microwave for around a minute and 30 seconds, making sure to keep checking on the egg, in case it explodes.

While the first egg wasn’t great, it didn't explode so I used it for the meal. However, my following eggs exploded in the microwave, leaving me with nothing but egg whites.

Third time's a charm, as I finally got another egg looking decent enough to add to my plate.

I heated up the hollandaise sauce for around 30 seconds in the microwave, before adding it to my eggs. Although it warmed the hollandaise sauce up slightly, the consistency did not change and I now believe that particular step would be best done in a pan.

I came to the dreaded realisation that I had forgotten to add the ham, so I had to carefully remove the eggs (which were now drenched in hollandaise sauce) from the muffins, to put the ham underneath them.

I then added the rocket, with as much enthusiasm as if I was putting out the bins. I certainly over my eggs benedict creation at this point.

So, I went in to taste the meal, to see if it tasted as bad as it looked.

It did. I mean it wasn’t vomit-inducing or anything like that, but it wasn’t great.