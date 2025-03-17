Veolia and Nottinghamshire County Council release new leftover recipes to support Food Waste Action Week 2025
Veolia and Nottinghamshire County Council are thrilled to support Love Food Hate Waste’s Food Waste Action Week, running from 17 – 23 March 2025.
Recent research showed that on average in Nottinghamshire, 25% of general waste in bins (by weight) is avoidable food waste. To encourage residents to reduce their food waste, local Home Economist and Food Demonstrator Teresa Bovey has developed a suite of recipes that make the most of typical leftovers.
The new recipes include:
- Pastia
- Savoury pasta bakes
- Italian cheese balls
- Mexican rice dish
- Microwave rice pudding
- Microwave jam
- Quick summer crumble
Each recipe makes use of a leftover ingredient and can easily be substituted or used alongside whatever else you have in your cupboards and fridge. Designed for busy families and individuals, the recipes use time saving appliances like the microwave or air fryer where possible.
Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to introduce our tasty new recipes using leftover ingredients to mark Food Waste Action Week. These innovative dishes are a fantastic way for residents to reduce food waste and transform their leftovers into something delicious. Let's make the most of what we have, embrace the joy of cooking with leftovers, and enjoy tasty, sustainable meals together!"
Steve Newman, General Manager at Veolia Nottinghamshire, said: “Minimising food waste is a simple action we can all take to make a positive difference for the planet whilst saving money. A family of four spends £1000 on average on food that gets thrown away each year. Buying only what we need and making the most of leftovers is a simple action everyone can take to positively impact our planet, and our pursestrings."
Residents can check out the new recipes by going to www.nottinghamshire.veolia.co.uk/campaigns/fwaw-2025 and can share their own versions on social media using the hashtag #FWAWNotts.