VALENTINE'S DATE: 12 of the most romantic restaurants in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT
The most romantic day of the year is around the corner and if you’re planning on taking your special someone out for a meal we have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants in the Mansfield area to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Tripadvisor.

If you want to impress your other half and go all out this Valentine’s Day secure a booking at one of the most romantic restaurants in town.

We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.

To avoid disappointment book early to secure your table.

Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Mansfield to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock)

1. Valentine's dinner

Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Mansfield to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/New Africa

Photo Sales
Britalia serves up traditional Italian food and drink, with a modern twist. The perfect spot for a romantic meal.

2. Britalia, Leeming Street, Mansfield

Britalia serves up traditional Italian food and drink, with a modern twist. The perfect spot for a romantic meal. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Refined on Derby Road, Mansfield (based at Vision West Nottinghamshire College) offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a taste of fine dining.

3. Refined. Derby Road, Mansfield

Refined on Derby Road, Mansfield (based at Vision West Nottinghamshire College) offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a taste of fine dining. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Step into a world of magic, where a cosy ambiance, delightful Italian flavours, and romance come together for an experience you’ll cherish.

4. Ciao Bella, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

Step into a world of magic, where a cosy ambiance, delightful Italian flavours, and romance come together for an experience you’ll cherish. Photo: Ciao Bella

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice