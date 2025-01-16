If you want to impress your other half and go all out this Valentine’s Day secure a booking at one of the most romantic restaurants in town.
We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.
To avoid disappointment book early to secure your table.
1. Valentine's dinner
2. Britalia, Leeming Street, Mansfield
Britalia serves up traditional Italian food and drink, with a modern twist. The perfect spot for a romantic meal. Photo: Google
3. Refined. Derby Road, Mansfield
Refined on Derby Road, Mansfield (based at Vision West Nottinghamshire College) offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a taste of fine dining. Photo: Submit
4. Ciao Bella, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
Step into a world of magic, where a cosy ambiance, delightful Italian flavours, and romance come together for an experience you’ll cherish. Photo: Ciao Bella
