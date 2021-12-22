Updated: Mansfield venue given food hygiene rating of one in latest round of inspections

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero, meaning urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

And two of the recent inspections in Mansfield resulted in a zero rating, while another was given just one, meaning major improvement is necessary,

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory, and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield town centre The Mangrove was given a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating., meaning urgent improvement necessary, following assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The West Park Academy, Vernon Road, Kirkby The school was given a four-out-of-five 'good' food hygiene rating after assessment on November 4. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. King Chef, Sandy Lane, Mansfield The King Chef takeaway was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 2. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Rima-Faz, Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre Acclaimed Indian restaurant Rima-Faz was given a four-out-of-five score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales