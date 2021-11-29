Restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways across the area have been given new food hygiene ratings.

Updated: Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit more Mansfield and Ashfield venues - and even a South Normanton school

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of pubs, restaurants, takeaways and even a school across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:52 pm

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although one was rated one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Hardwick Hall - Kiosk, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park

The kiosk was given a five-out-of-five, very good, food hygiene rating after inspection on August 10.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Frederick Gent High School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton

The school was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

Photo: Google Maps

3. WaterLily, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

WaterLily was given a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

Photo: Google Maps

4. KFC, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

KFC was awarded a four, good, rating, after assessment on October 12.

Photo: Google Maps

