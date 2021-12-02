Restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways across the area have been given new food hygiene ratings.

Updated: Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit Mansfield Town FC and Mansfield park cafe

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of pubs, restaurants, takeaways and even a football stadium across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:19 am

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although one was rated one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Berry Hill Park Cafe, Berry Hill Park, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield

The cafe was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 18.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Sandy's Bar, Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane, Mansfield

Sandy's Bar was awarded a score of five, very good, after assessment on November 18.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

3. Hardwick Hall - Kiosk, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park

The kiosk was given a five-out-of-five, very good, food hygiene rating after inspection on August 10.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Frederick Gent High School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton

The school was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
AshfieldMansfieldChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 3