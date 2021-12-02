Updated: Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit Mansfield Town FC and Mansfield park cafe

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although one was rated one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Berry Hill Park Cafe, Berry Hill Park, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield The cafe was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 18. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Sandy's Bar, Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane, Mansfield Sandy's Bar was awarded a score of five, very good, after assessment on November 18. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

3. Hardwick Hall - Kiosk, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park The kiosk was given a five-out-of-five, very good, food hygiene rating after inspection on August 10. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Frederick Gent High School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton The school was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales