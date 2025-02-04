Tripadvisor's 16 best cafes in and around Mansfield for International Coffee Day

We all love popping into a little cafe for a coffee and cake, breakfast or perhaps a light lunch.

And in Mansfield and the surrounding area, there are plenty of little gems to choose from that stand alone from the big coroporate brands.

Here, for all you coffee lovers, we list 16 of the most popular in the Mansfield area, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied 4.5 or five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.

Cakefield Cakes, Pleasley Cakefield Cakes, Meden Square, Pleasley: "The afternoon tea is simply lovely, the sandwiches and scones are just so good." Photo: Google

The Baker's Cafe, Mansfield The Baker's Cafe, Maun Street, Mansfield: "Food is amazing and service is fantastic too, well worth a visit." Photo: Google

Casey's, Mansfield Casey's White Hart Street, Mansfield: "Really impressed with the service and the quality of the food." Photo: Google