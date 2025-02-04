These are the top 10 cafes in and around Mansfield according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
These are the top 10 cafes in and around Mansfield according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Other

Tripadvisor's 16 best cafes in and around Mansfield

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 18:56 BST
We all love popping into a little cafe for a coffee and cake, breakfast or perhaps a light lunch.

And in Mansfield and the surrounding area, there are plenty of little gems to choose from that stand alone from the big coroporate brands.

Here, we list 16 of the most popular in the Mansfield area, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied 4.5 or five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.

Cakefield Cakes, Meden Square, Pleasley: "The afternoon tea is simply lovely, the sandwiches and scones are just so good."

1. Cakefield Cakes, Pleasley

Cakefield Cakes, Meden Square, Pleasley: "The afternoon tea is simply lovely, the sandwiches and scones are just so good." Photo: Google

The Baker's Cafe, Maun Street, Mansfield: "Food is amazing and service is fantastic too, well worth a visit."

2. The Baker's Cafe, Mansfield

The Baker's Cafe, Maun Street, Mansfield: "Food is amazing and service is fantastic too, well worth a visit." Photo: Google

Fables, Main Street, Edwinstowe: "We absolutely adore it."

3. Fables, Edwinstowe

Fables, Main Street, Edwinstowe: "We absolutely adore it." Photo: Google

Casey's White Hart Street, Mansfield: "Really impressed with the service and the quality of the food."

4. Casey's, Mansfield

Casey's White Hart Street, Mansfield: "Really impressed with the service and the quality of the food." Photo: Google

